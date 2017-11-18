100 Moms: Be the example

Patricia and Sherrylee (last week’s Mom), were my first pair of sister contributors! One of the few things I know about Patricia, and likely one of the first things anyone would learn about Patricia is, she is a fun-loving, free spirited woman!

Patricia met her husband at the age of 15. They have enjoyed a life full of love, and together have raised three kids. Now, a Grandmother, Patricia could be one of the coolest Grandma’s around. She has the energy and enthusiasm of a teenager; but when she talks about her grandkids, she’s all Grandma!

Patricia, “Be a good example. What they see is their norm and they will copy!” Tip #9

Patricia’s tip #9, “Be a good example,” was an ever present philosophy for me, I was a good example! I took the job very seriously, albeit too seriously at times.

I remember learning, “Your kids will do what they see, not what you say.” That was a scary concept to me.

Example is everything. We do teach them what is “normal” by the example we set. Our example establishes their normal. As in the case with door slamming, as in the case with everything!

If I slam doors, Michael would grow to believe slamming doors is acceptable. If I slept with random men, did drugs at the kitchen table, had the language of a foul sailor, he would believe those things also to be normal.

From the simple things to the not-so simple things, what we show them becomes how they live. Take for example a towel. If I had a home with only hand towels, my son would dry himself with hand towels. He would never even look for a bath towel. Michael would not know of, or come not to expect, anything other than a hand towels. If my standards are low, he will likely settle for the same as an adult.

When the day came that Michael did uncover a large, plush bath towel, he might think it too elaborate, unnecessary, hoity toity. He might inquire what it was to be used for. He may even think those who use them are ridiculous.

It is a great deal of pressure to hold high standards, particularly when you were raised with a lower set yourself. As a child, we had a few “nice towels,” (they weren’t that nice even). I wasn’t allowed to use them! In fact, only within the last few years have I felt worthy of using the “nice towels” in my own home.

Increasing standards is worth the effort and elevation! Of course, not everyone can afford big, plush towels. Even if you can’t afford fancy linen, at a minimum tell your kids they are available. Teach them about the bigger, better towels. Encourage them to work hard, and to someday buy those grand towels! If you can’t access the finer things, make sure your kids know they are out there.

I was exhausted with setting, my best attempt at, a flawless example. Remember, no cursing, no screaming, no gossip or gambling, no drinking or drugs, no salt, and no door slamming – a very tall order! I wanted all of those things for Michael’s future!

I told myself, I would behave impeccably for 15 years. I speculated if I could set a solid example, hold my shit together, for 15 years, Michael would have a concrete foundation.

Maybe less would do, but 15 was “the deal.”