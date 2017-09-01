One of my favorite things about Angela’s kids is, they have everything little kids could want; yet, they are so appreciative of time, and even the smallest treasure.

These kids have the cutest bedrooms ever. They enjoy and respect a loving and engaged extended family, and have more than a little bit of fun every single day. They are super confident little humans, and without any doubt will grow into adults just as wonderful as those they are surrounded by!

Angela is so easy-going, it’s calming to be around her. Even though the kids are busy – there’s hockey, golf, dance, school, birthdays, and all the usual stuff, laundry is getting done, meals are being made, homework is happening, renovations are in progress, appointments are often, and both parents worked towards their Masters Degrees, yet there remained a calmness.

I’ve never witnessed such peace in complete chaos!

Angela, “Worrying gets you nowhere, and it gives you wrinkles!” Tip #9

I completely agree with Ange’s tip #9, although I have not yet mastered it, I’m much better. Moms are great for worry, even though it is detrimental to our health and happiness, and robs us of our present.

Speaking from experience, worry does nothing to prevent or prepare you for tragedy. It is a meaningless activity, perpetuating negativity.

I was very skilled in the worry department prior to Michael’s injury. My therapist said I had “catastrophic thinking.” I feared the worse, and then took it up a notch!

I’ve heard it said, ‘over 85% of what you worry about will never happen. It is the things you’ve never considered that will knock you on your ass.’ I’ve found that to be true. Turned out my worries were petty. What lay ahead did knocked us on our asses.

In all my worry and “catastrophic thinking,” I never considered the possibility of a spinal cord injury. Had I have spent time dwelling on that concern, I still would have been no better prepared!

Surprisingly, after being hit with such a whopper of a worry, I worry less now. I can hypothesize, since I’ve witness the strength in my family, and the fortitude possessed by Michael, I believe there is nothing we can’t handle. Maybe I was so worried because I wasn’t aware of our capacity, of my capacity, of Michael’s.

Now, I’ve seen my family in action. I know what we’re made of. I worry less, and believe in us more! We can handle anything!

Should there be something we are unable to handle, worry will not help us. What will help us is focusing on the now, believing in our ability, and staying strong, together, and positive. I have come to learn, building on, and recognizing all we have is the best preparation for any worrisome stuff that may lie ahead!

Angela really does practice what she preaches. She doesn’t have a wrinkle yet! As for me, I’m a work-in-progress!