Junior Pens eliminate Leafs; advance in NSJHL playoffs

LANTZ: Mark Vokey’s early third period tally stood as the winner and Ryan Huestis swatted away 36 pucks as the East Hants Junior Penguins bounced the Valley Maple Leafs from the NSJHL Post-season.

East Hants scored the game’s opening goal, before Valley scored the next two to take a 2-1 lead 13:12 into the middle frame. Just 12 seconds after the Leafs took the lead, East Hants would counter and tie it. But 4:20 later it was Valley going ahead yet again to make it 3-2.

The Penguins would even it with 54 seconds left in the period, setting up an exciting third period—and possibly more.

Vokey’s tally, assisted by Jesse Hamer and Matt Peruzza, came at 5:52 into the final stanza stood as the winner, despite late pressure from the Leafs.

Also scoring for East Hants were: Quinn MacDonald, Andrew Antono, and Jeff Connors. Assists were credited to Matt Peruzza with three, while MacDonald; Jesse Hamer; Kyle Randall; and Dylan Evans.

Huestis stopped 36 of 39 pucks to clinch the series, advancing the Pens to the next round in the playoffs.

East Hants will face either Liverpool or Cole Harbour, who were to play March 1 in Game 5 of their series. Liverpool led that series 3-1.