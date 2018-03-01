HERH girls win provincial hoops opener

SHELBURNE: One win down, two to go.

The Hants East Rural High Tigers girls basketball team’s quest for a Division 2 NSSAF provincial championship began in fine fashion on March 1 as they handed the host Shelburne a 78-46 defeat. There are eight teams competing for the title.

Leading the Tigers offensive explosion was Sarah Delorey with 34 points, while Sasha Ribahi contributed 14 points. Emily Trainor supplied nine points.

HERH will now play at 8 p.m. on Friday night in their second game of the championship. If they win that game, they will advance to the final on Saturday March 3, set for early afternoon.

All games are being played in Shelburne.