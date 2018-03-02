Tigers girls basketball going for gold

SHELBURNE: Just like their team colours, the Hants East Rural High Tigers girls basketball team are going for provincial gold at the NSSAF Division 2 provincials in Shelburne.

A night after picking up a big win to advance them into the semi-finals against Amherst, the Tigers continued on their mission en route to a 60-37 victory.

Leading the attack was Sarah Delorey with 27 points, while Taya VanWychen supplied 12 points and Sasha Ribahi contributed nine points.

The Tigers will take to the court in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon against Carrefour. Game time is 3 p.m.