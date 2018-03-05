CUSTANCE, Wallace – The passing of Wallace Wilson Custance, aged 62, of Rawdon Gold Mines, occurred in Hants Community Hospital, Windsor on February 28, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in 1955, Wally was a son of the late Ray and Mildred (Wilson) Custance. He was a jack of all trades and there wasn’t a gas engine he couldn’t fix, a tree he couldn’t identify and fell, a saw he couldn’t sharpen, or a problem he couldn’t find a solution to. He lived the life he chose and his loyalty to family and friends was beyond compare. He was a brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; and especially a father figure to niece, Amanda MacDonald and nephew, Clifford Custance and great nieces, Samantha, Taylor, Emily; and great nephew, Tristan.Wally is survived by brothers, Stewart and Russell, Alberta; Garnet, Manitoba; sisters, Jane, Toronto; Joyce, Rawdon Gold Mines; Geraldene Sherman, Rawdon Gold Mines; Heather Ettinger, Noel; daughter, Amy; granddaughter, Terissa; great-grandchildren, Melody and Hazen; sisters-in-law, Gloria Custance, Shirley Custance and Cathy Wile; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as an extremely large extended family of friends who supported us through this journey. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Everett, Kenny, Graham, John, and Eric. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. There will be no visitation or service, by his request. A committal will be held in West Gore Cemetery at a later date. Our sincerest thanks to all staff on Unit 200 at Hants Community Hospital for their excellent care of Wally and their support of our family. If so desired, donations in memory of Wally may be made to the Hants Community Hospital Foundation, 89 Payzant Drive, Windsor, NS B0N 2T0. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Wally may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com