HERH Tigers earns women’s hoops silver

Patrick Healey

SHELBURNE: The HERH girls basketball team returned home from the provincial championship in Shelburne with a silver medal, after falling in the final to Carrefour.

After both teams went through the round-robin portion undefeated, Carrefour doused the golden hopes for the HERH Tigers 83-65 in the championship.

Leading HERH’s scoring were Sarah Delorey with 19 points, while Taya VanWychen supplied 15 points and Sasha Ribahi had 13 points.

The silver medal capped off a milestone year for the HERH Tigers girls basketball program winning a Regional Championship and being ranked as the top team in N.S. for the first time in 23 years

