SHANNON, (KELLOUGH), Shirley Marie – 1936 – 2018, of Truro/Middle Musquodoboit, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro. She was a daughter of the late Edwin and Frances Kellough. Shirley is survived by her husband, Pat; son, Michael (Elma); brother, Doug (Marion), niece, Tara (Norm) Vidal; nephew, Sean (Lindsay) Kellough and three grand nephews; extended family, Kathy (Ray); Kelly; Mike (Vikkie); nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Shirley will be missed by special friends, Joan, Joyce and Leona. Special thank you to the staff in ICU at CEHHC for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place under the care of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Visitation 6-8pm, Wednesday March 7 with a celebration of life 11am, Thursday, March 8 both in Ettinger Funeral Home, 2812 Highway 2, Shubenacadie, Rev. Dr. Linda Yates officiating. Spring interment in Gays River Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations may be made to St. Paul’s United Church, 117 Lake Egmont Road, Antrim B0N1Y0 or a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Shirley may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com