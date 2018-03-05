Tigers boys hockey capture regional title

LANTZ: The Hants East Rural High Tigers boys hockey team are your Northumberland regional champions.

HERH defeated Northumberland in two games of their best-of-three championship, 4-2 in Westville on March 2 and then doubled up their opponents 6-3 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on March 3.

Against Northumberland in Lantz, the Tigers were led by a pair of goals from Brad Nurse and five other different goalscorers. They now head into provincials that they’re hosting March 23-25 as regional champions, and a threat to win it.

Duncan Smith; Owen Weagle; Sean Morrison; and Evan Pettipas had the other tallies. Adam Hunt picked up two assists, while Kyle Skinner; Nathan Gates; Ben Shields; Jake MacRae; Duncan Smith; and Sean Morrison had single helpers.

Brendan O’Neil picked up the goaltending victory between the pipes.

In Pictou County on March 2, four different players found the back of the net for HERH.

Kyle Skinner, Cam Farnell, Adam Hunt, and Keegan Wright turned the red light on. Assists went to Brad Nurse; Nathan Gates; Owen Weagle; Caden Leonardo; Jake MacRae; Duncan Smith; and Braden Langille.

Austin Shields grabbed the win in goal.