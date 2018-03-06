HARNISH, Bonnie (Bonita) Darlene – Age 61, born April 6, 1956, passed away March 4, 2018, in the Truro Hospital surrounded by the people she loved most. She was survived by her three children, Daniel (Sherry) Ingraham, Christopher (Stephanie) Ingraham, and Brandie (Kraig) Ingraham; her husband Richard Brolly, her sister Shelly(Rick) Shaughnessy, her grandchildren, Felisha, Matthew, and Gabrielle; her dearest friend, Liz Schwartz; and her pets, Rolo, and Mondo. She was predeceased by her father, Harry (Harold) Sinclair Harnish; her mother, Marion Elizabeth Parker; her sister, Sandra; her son, Peter; and her granddaughter, Story. She touched the lives and hearts of everyone she met, she was the most incredible fun loving spirit you could imagine. Bonnie was a wonderful, caring mother, wife, and friend to anyone who would show her kindness. She spent her childhood in Halifax later moving to Hants East. Bonnie was a long standing resident of Milford Station, and was active in her community for many years as a volunteer for the Milford Fire Hall, Milford Recreation Centre, Eclipse Trail Rides, and was also a CHAPS member. Bonnie dealt with years of pain and discomfort due to her medical conditions, and while her death was sudden and so early in her life, her loved ones take comfort in the fact that she is no longer in pain. We love you Bonnie, you are forever in our hearts, and we will tell stories of you until the end of time. We hope to continue restoring her property in her memory, if you wish to help in the restoration of Bonnie’s family home, please contact: brandieingraham@gmail.com. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at her family home, 2079 Highway 2. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Condolences and memories of Bonnie may be sent to www.ettingerfuneralhome.com