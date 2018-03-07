Upper Rawdon boy shaves for a good cause

Patrick Healey

ENFIELD: Tyson Nickerson had no qualms about getting his hair braided into 10 separate ponytails, and then having all his hair shaved off.

Jessie Neil videos best friend Tyler Nickerson as he gets his hair braided before the Community Shave for the Brave at the Enfield Legion. (Healey photo)

Why? Well, because the Upper Rawdon youngster knew his hair was going to help others afflicted with cancer through Wigs for Kids. He also knew he was raising money for Young Adult Cancer Canada’s Shave for the Brave.

Tyler Nickerson of Upper Rawdon and mom Paula hold up the hair he had shaved off during the Community Shave for the Brave on March 4 at the Enfield Legion.  (Healey photo)

At the Enfield Legion on March 4—and before a small, but mightily supportive crowd at his Community Shave fundraiser—Tyler had a garbage bag put over him head before he settled in to have his hair shaved off by mom Paula Veinotte-Nickerson, who was diagnosed in 2016 with thyroid cancer with metastasis to her lymph nodes.

Besides the shave, vendors from home-based businesses in the community were on hand letting those coming to the shave know what they do; there was a silent auction; and tasty goodies for sale available during the bake sale.

Tyson said he was happy to have his hair cut off.

“I’m doing it to help people,” he said as his mom pushed his long hair together to make another braid. “I’m sending my hair to Wigs for Kids to help those people.

“I’m helping other little kids so I’m happy to do it.”

And help other little kids he will.

The final tally has Tyson raising $1,290 through donations on the day of and online.

Those can still be made at www.shaveforthebrave.ca website by searching for “East Hants Community Shave.”

