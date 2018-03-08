Sports Heritage Society announces inductees

LANTZ: The East Hants Sport Heritage Society has announced the inductees for the 2018 East Hants Sport Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with Tide Fest weekend and will be held Friday, July 13 at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The 2018 ceremony marks the fifth anniversary since the inception of the Sport Hall of Fame which held its first induction in 2014.

Information on tickets, and the start time for the ceremony will be available in the coming weeks.

You can visit www.easthantssport.com or email easthantssport@gmail.com for more information.

This year’s class includes: Robin Isenor, Jack Garden, Dawn Sullivan, Dennis Peterson, Enfield Elite Ladies Softball Association, and the 1993 East Hants Arena Association.