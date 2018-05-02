COLE, Gerald Joseph – It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Gerald Cole of Oldham, born on February 25, 1934, passed away peacefully at the Halifax Infirmary on May 1, 2018. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Graham and Warren Cole, as well as six siblings. He is survived by five siblings, his loving wife Isabelle, his five children Phyllis, Joe, Darren, Mark, and Trevor, their spouses, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerald was the owner and operator of GJ Cole & Sons painting company until retirement. Gerald was a former president of East Hants Minor Hockey, executive member of the Metro Minor Hockey Association and respected coach for many years. He is a member of the East Hants Sports Hall of Fame, as he coached the East Hants Midget Penguins to the Wrigley National Championship in Oshawa, Ontario in 1974. He also loved his Toronto Maple Leafs. Gerald was a great lover of animals, especially horses, and had a wonderful sense of humour. He was also a member of the board of trustees at Oldfield Elementary School for many years. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia or St. Bernard’s Parrish in Enfield. Visitation will take place from 7-9 pm Friday at Ettinger Funeral Home in Shubenacadie. Funeral service will be at 1pm Saturday, May 5 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Enfield, Father Michael Walsh officiating. A reception to follow at the 2:30pm in the Todd Hunter Room, East Hants Sportsplex, Lantz. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Gerald may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com