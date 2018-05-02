JOHNSON (Boutilier), Joan Eileen – 98, Stewiacke/Upper Stewiacke, passed away at her home, The Magnolia, Enfield, surrounded by her “Magnolia family”, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Born in Halifax, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Marjorie (Webster) Boutilier. Joan is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Leon) Graham, Heather Healey, Mabel (Sandy) Barber; sons, Sandy (Pat) Johnson, Kevin Johnson; sister, Elsie “Essie” (Don) Barker; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Homer Arnold Johnson; son-in-law, Eric Healey; sisters, Margaret Bates, Virginia (John) Barss, Iris (Tom) Isenor; brothers, Robert “Bob” (Ruth), David “Max” (Margaret, Shelley), Kenneth (Betty), Donald in infancy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mattatall – Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro, where Joan’s family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m., Thursday, May 3, 2018, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., Reverend Donna Lawrence officiating. Private family interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Upper Stewiacke. No flowers by request. If so desired, donations in Joan’s memory to Upper Stewiacke United Church are welcomed. Private messages of condolence may be sent to the family by viewing Joan’s obituary on-line and selecting “Send A Condolence” at: www.mattatallvarnerfh.com