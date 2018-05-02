MYERS, Donald J. – age 66, of Lake Charlotte, passed away peacefully May 1, 2018. Born in Halifax, he was the son of the late Jean E. (Heatley) and Daniel A. Myers. Donnie was predeceased by his sister, Janet. He is survived by his best friend and companion, Debbie Conrad; his son, Danny (Jayme) and grandson, Hazen; several aunts and cousins. Donnie was a man of many talents. He was a businessman, an inventor, and a talented musician with a passion for music. He had been retired for six years, however Donnie was always puttering away at projects and had a small maple sugar shack. Donnie was a kind hearted and loving man. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A private family service will be held. Donations in Donnie’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Donnie may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com

“Play with the angels, Donnie.”