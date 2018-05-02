PATTERSON, Ada Maude – of Hardwoodlands, passed away April 30, 2018 in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, in her 97th year. Born in Lower Vaughan she was the daughter of the late Leonard John and Mary Effie (Baroni) Hartt. Her pastimes included watching and feeding the birds, knitting mitts for the elementary schools in the winter. She also enjoyed doing word searches. Ada is survived by her sons, Rodney (Marsha), Roland, Harland (Nancy); daughter, Jacqueline; daughters-in-law, Christine and Claudia; ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special niece, Audrey, who regularly shared afternoon tea. She was predeceased by her husband, Eric Patterson; son, Charles; brothers, Oliver, Avery and Everett; sisters, Gladys, Ruby, Grace and Elizabeth. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11am Friday May 4, 2018 in the Vaughan Community Cemetery, Lower Vaughan, Rev. Tom Henderson officiating. Family flowers only, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Ada may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com