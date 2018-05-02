PROSSER, Margaret V. – Age 90 of Enfield, passed away April 29, 2018 in the Hants Community Hospital, Windsor. Born in Antigonish Co., she was the eldest daughter of the late Thompson and Irene (Murphy) Boyle. She was very proud of the fact that she was one of the longest serving members of the federal public service, finishing off with DND after 59.5 years. Until her mid eighties, she loved to travel, with Ireland and Australia being two of her favorite destinations. She is survived by sons, Stanley (Brenda), Bridgewater; Ken (Rose), Milford; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Joe and James; sister, Cathy, numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Prosser; brothers, Michael “Buddy”, Eugene and John Francis; sisters, Helen and Pat. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Funeral service will be held 11am Saturday, May 5 in St. Peter’s Parish, Tracadie, NS, Father John Barry officiating. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Margaret may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com