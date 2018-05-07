Enfield RCMP hosting open house May 16

ENFIELD: The RCMP are giving residents a chance to see what they do and the volunteer, community-based organizations they have partnered with on a daily basis.

Const. Shelley MacDonald said East Hants RCMP will be holding a community Open House on May 16 from 3-7 p.m. at the Enfield detachment, located at 136 Highway 2. There will be tables set up inside the detachment showcasing various groups, from Seniors Safety; to Crime Prevention; to MADD East Hants; to Citizens on Patrol; and more.

“We’re going to have a table about fraud and scam and break-and-enter protection,” said MacDonald. “We’re trying to get the animal control bylaw officer in as well.”

MacDonald said a fair amount of work goes into organizing an event like this—more than some people think.

“There’s a lot phone calls and foot work involved,” she said. “We’re giving away some prizes. Trying to get a hold of people and schedule them in on that date, as some people are busy during the week.”

A tour of the detachment will take place, including the cell area provided they don’t have any criminal in custody at the location.

“We will get the car out as well, and if it’s raining we’ll put the cruiser in the bay and show the kids,” she said. “I’m sure they’ll get a kick out of it.”

There will also be cake and tea/coffee for those attending to celebrate the occasion.

They’re hosting it to showcase the detachment and so people can appreciate the police and what they do for the community.

“We want them to know we appreciate the community as a whole, and that we’re there for them,” said MacDonald. “We don’t take them for granted. Whenever they need help we’ll be there for them.”