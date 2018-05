DUTCH SETTLEMENT: A vehicle fire closed Hwy. 277 at Ferris Lane in Dutch Settlement for about an hour on May 6 as fire crews from Station 40 brought it under control.

The fire occurred shortly before 7 a.m. The lone occupant of the vehicle made it out safely.

Witnesses said they could hear things exploding as the fire ravaged the jeep.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

