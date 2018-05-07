MOLLOY, Vincent T. – Age 75, of Enfield passed away peacefully in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro on May 5, 2018. Born in Halifax, he was a son of the late George L and Catherine (Stacey) Molloy. Vincent was employed as a dental technician at The Associate Dental Lab in Halifax. He enjoyed hunting – wild critters, antiques, and cars – each with the same passion. Vincent was a kind hearted and giving man. Vincent is survived by his long-time companion, Marie Horne and her children, Angela (Ted), Susan (Danny), and Lori and their families; his daughter, Nancy; son, Glen and their families; grandchildren, Sunni-Lynn, Reece, Remy, Caden; sister, Catherine; sister-in-law, Debbie; as well as a large family of Newfoundland relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, George P “Junior”; sister in infancy, Theresa Marie. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A celebration of Vincent’s life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday May 9 in St. Bernard’s Church, Enfield, Father Michael Walsh officiating. A reception will follow. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lower Sackville following the reception. Donations in Vincent’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Hope for Wildlife. Special thanks to VON, Dawn Ross, Dr. Smith and the palliative care team for their excellent care. Condolences words of comfort and memories of Vincent may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com