That’s fast! Motorcyclist stopped for going 100 km/h over speed limit

SHUBENACADIE: A 27-year-old motorcyclists’ need for speed has ended up with a stunting charge.

N.S. RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jen Clarke said on May 5, officers with the RCMP’s Northwest Traffic Services spotted a motorcycle driving at an alarming high rate on Highway 102 near Shubenacadie.

“The motorcycle was stopped by police for driving 210 km/h in a 110 km/h zone, 100 km/hr over the limit,” said Cpl. Clarke.

The man, from Dartmouth, has been charged with stunting. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Cpl. Clarke said the driver’s licence was suspended immediately and the motorcycle was seized and impounded.

She reminded the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

“Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well,” she said.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.