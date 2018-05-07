van de Riet, Josephus Constantinus (Joe, Sjef) – Age 91 of Shubenacadie, passed away at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro, with family by his side on May 6, 2018. Born in Werkhoven, Netherlands, he was the son of Jacobus and Constantia van de Riet. Joe studied Tropical Agriculture in Deventer, the Netherlands and after working in Indonesia, immigrated to Canada in 1956 with wife, Els, and 2 children. He was a successful dairy farmer in Shubenacadie and over the years his interests included gardening, making wine, playing cards and community service. Dad was very active in his community as a member of the Shubenacadie Lions Club, Director of the Community Development Association and St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church Parish Council. Joe will be sadly missed by his children, Ankie (Brian) Fisher, Jack (Eva), Connie (Alan) Andrews, Petra Welsh (Duncan Isberg), John (Angela), Diane (Jim Foote); Jeff (Teena Vincent) 16 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. “Sjef” will be missed by his sisters, Joke and Stannie in the Netherlands, as well as Trudie in England. Besides his parents, Dad was predeceased by his wife, Els; sister, Riet and brothers, Willie, Chris, Hans and twin brother, Sjaak. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 6 to 9 p.m. commencing with a short prayer service at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 10 at St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church, 112 Mill Village Road, Shubenacadie. Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 11 at 1 p.m. also at St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church, Father Dariusz Miskowicz officiating assisted by Deacon Wilfred Boudreau. A family Committal Service will follow at St. Bridget’s Cemetery. A reception will follow in Campbell Hall. The family would like to thank the staff at Debert Court, the VON and Care at Home for the extraordinary care and compassion Dad received. Thanks to special friends, Shanda Cameron and Faye Canning. Family flowers only, and those who wish to do so, memorial donations may be made to St. Bridget’s Roman Catholic Church. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Joe may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com