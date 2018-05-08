Tigers rugby teams take wins from CEC

Patrick Healey

MILFORD: The Hants East Tigers boys and girls rugby teams picked up a pair of big wins over rival CEC Cougars on May 3 at the school field in Milford.

The boys dropped CEC 31-14, while the girls—a Division 2 team—defeated the Division 1 Cougars handidly 43-7 on a chilly day.

PHOTOS: Game action photos from the HERH girls game vs CEC

Carrigan Martell of the HERH Tigers gets the ball free out of a scrum as a CEC Cougar races towards her to try to tackle her, but she was able to get it off to a teammate. (Healey photo)

In the boys game, five different players had tries while Nathan Landry contributed three conversions.

Evan Pettipas; Drew Brown; Duncan Smith; Brent Weir-Dean; and Brendan O’Neil had the Tiger tries in the win.

Maddie Hall led the girls offensive explosion, scoring four tries, while Jewlia Burke scored two of her own. Megan Drake added one try.

Olyvia Pineo supplied four converts in the victory.

An HERH Tiger sprints away from several CEC Cougars en route to the end zone during game action. Unfortunately, another Cougar out of picture was able to bring her down before she got in. HERH won the game 43-7. (Healey photo)

