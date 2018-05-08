Tigers rugby teams take wins from CEC

MILFORD: The Hants East Tigers boys and girls rugby teams picked up a pair of big wins over rival CEC Cougars on May 3 at the school field in Milford.

The boys dropped CEC 31-14, while the girls—a Division 2 team—defeated the Division 1 Cougars handidly 43-7 on a chilly day.

PHOTOS: Game action photos from the HERH girls game vs CEC

In the boys game, five different players had tries while Nathan Landry contributed three conversions.

Evan Pettipas; Drew Brown; Duncan Smith; Brent Weir-Dean; and Brendan O’Neil had the Tiger tries in the win.

Maddie Hall led the girls offensive explosion, scoring four tries, while Jewlia Burke scored two of her own. Megan Drake added one try.

Olyvia Pineo supplied four converts in the victory.