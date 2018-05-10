Fatal collision on Highway 354 claims man’s life

North Noel Rd., Nova Scotia . At 10:16 a.m., a logging truck collided with a small pickup truck on Hwy. 354 in North Noel Rd., near Findley Rd. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 92-year-old man from Kennetcook, died at the scene. The occupant of the logging truck was not injured.

East Hants District RCMP is being assisted by an RCMP Traffic Analyst as they investigate the circumstances of the collision. Hwy. 354 is closed while investigators are on scene and is expected to re-open near 5 p.m. today.