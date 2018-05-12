East Hants District RCMP refers matter to SiRT

ELMSDALE: An investigation into an injury collision has been referred by East Hants District RCMP to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

In the evening of May 11, an RCMP member on patrol observed a two-wheeled, off-road vehicle without lights on Hwy 2 near the Hwy 214 intersection with a driver and a passenger. The passenger was not wearing a helmet.

The vehicle entered a controlled construction zone, traveled past the flag person against the flow of traffic. Police activated the emergency lights as the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a stationary vehicle.

The passenger, a male youth, then fled on foot and was located a short time later behind a nearby building with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver, also a male youth, incurred only minor injuries.

Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP is unable to discuss further details about the collision. If you have any information pertaining to this vehicle prior to the collision, you are asked to contact SiRT at 902-424-2010, toll free: 1-855-450-2010 or email: sirt@gov.ns.ca