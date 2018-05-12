From the Firehouse – April 2018 calls

KENNETCOOK: Here’s a look at the monthly fire calls for fire departments in Mount Uniacke; Kennetcook; Elmsdale; Enfield; Nine Mile River; Maitland; and in Stewiacke.

This month, Shubenacadie Fire joins in providing call reports to us for the column.

A reminder to readers that the departments in the report provide the breakdown of calls to us. It is open to all departments in our coverage area. Those not included have not sent us any call information.

Kennetcook Fire responded to five calls during the month. They included three medical assists; one public assists; and one structure fire.

In Nine Mile River, they had 33 calls—23 of them mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department. They also were paged out for six medical assists; two grass fires; one motor vehicle collision; and one smoke condition in a house.

For Enfield Volunteer Fire, they heard the “sounds of their people” 30 times in April, led by 16 medical assists. They also responded for five mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; four brush fires; two vehicle fires; one structure fire; and one fire alarm activation.

The department would like to thank everyone who came out to attend their open house where they put their new platform Aerial into service. It has been on two calls already—one mutual aid to Bible Hill Fire; and to a structure fire in Oldham.

Shubenacadie Fire & Emergency Services responded to 23 calls during the month, with brush/grass fires leading the way at seven.

They also responded for five medical assists; four motor vehicle collisions; three structure fires; three fire alarm activations/investigations; and one power line down.

Three of the 23 calls were mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department (two structure fires and one mvc).

In Maitland, firefighters responded to 13 calls—led by 10 medical assists. They were also paged to three grass fires.

The department is hosting a fundraising Duck Race on May 26 in the village. To purchase a duck please contact Sue Sinclair 902-956-4592.

Uniacke & District Fire were called out for service nine times in April, led by three medical assists. They also had two motor vehicle collisions; one flue fire; one other; one alarm activation; and one brush fire.

There were 28 calls for service sent to Stewiacke Volunteer Fire Department, with medical assists leading the way at 12. That was closely followed by mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments at 11; two motor vehicle collisions; two grass fires; and one chimney fire.

Elmsdale Fire had a bit of a busy month with 21 calls led by seven medical assists. They were also paged for six motor vehicle collisions; five fires; and three alarm activations.