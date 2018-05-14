IN MEMORIAM – DUFFY, Marie Louise

IN MEMORIAM

In Loving Memory of Marie Louise Duffy

September 24, 1938 – February 12, 2018

Duffy, Marie Louise

Passed away after a lengthy illness, at Parkstone Enhanced Care, Halifax on February 12, 2018 in her 79th year. Beloved daughter of the late Peter Ernest Duffy and Margaret Alice (Peg) nee Myers. She was predeceased by siblings, Patricia Ann in infancy; brothers, Melvin, Charles (Freda), Theadore (Ted), Owen (Linda), Jack; brother-in-law, Earl Casey; sister-in-law, Rene; step-brothers, Ernst (Marg), Billy (Dolly). She is survived by sisters, Joan (Polly) Leonard, Enfield; Teresa, NB; brothers, Wayne, Halifax, Leonard (Theresa), NB; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at St. Bernard’s Parish, Enfield on May 26 at 11 a.m. Officiating the service is Father Michael J. Walsh with reception to follow at the Waverley Legion. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Sackville, NS. Donations may be made to one’s choice.