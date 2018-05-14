Investigation into Elmsdale collision not a matter for SiRT

ELMSDALE: On May 11, 2018, the Serious Incident Response Team was contacted by the East Hants District RCMP in relation to an incident resulting in serious injuries.

The incident involved an RCMP member on patrol in Elmsdale, NS who activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop a motorcycle driving without lights at night time, carrying a passenger who was not wearing a helmet and through a construction area on the roadway against traffic. The motorcycle was soon after involved in a collision.

Early reporting described the injuries as serious for one of the occupants of the motorcycle and therefore the matter fell within the mandate of SiRT.

However, updated information received indicates that neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle nor any other party involved was seriously injured. Therefore, this matter has been deemed to fall outside of the SiRT mandate and an investigation will not be initiated by the unit.

The matter remains an investigation under the jurisdiction of the RCMP.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Investigations are under the direction and control of independent civilian director Felix Cacchione.