LEDWIDGE, M. Beatrice “Aunt Bea” – Age 92 of Enfield passed away peacefully on May 13, 2018 in the Braeside Home for Special Care, Middle Musquodoboit. Born in Margaree Forks, Cape Breton she was a daughter of the late Henri and Louise (Roach) Poirier. Bea was a member of St. Bernard’s Parish, Enfield. She is survived by sons, Ernest (Judy), Enfield; Leonard, Alberta; chosen daughter, Joy, Lantz; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; sisters, Helen Digirolamo, Lake Worth, FL; brothers, Martin Joseph (Claire), Montreal; John (Margaret) Barrie, ON; sister-in-law, Pauline Poirier, Hudson, QC; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; sisters, Catherine Perkins, Rita Chaisson and Florence Poirier; brothers, Martin Anthony and William. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. No visitation by request. Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 16 in St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church, Enfield, Father Michael Walsh officiating. Following an interment in the parish cemetery, a reception will be held in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nova Scotia Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Bea may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com