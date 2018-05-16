Fire crews battle Rawdon tire fire

UPPER RAWDON: Firefighters from three counties spent seven plus hours of their Tuesday night May1 5 battling a major conflagration of tires at Country Hills Auto and Recycled Parts on Highway 354 in Upper Rawdon.

At about 6:20 p.m., a 911 call was received of a large fire at the location, with it nearing the woods creating a possibility for a forest fire. DNR was paged to respond and managed to get that under control and snuffed out quickly.

That left the firefighters to focus on extinguishing the upwards of 1,000 tires that were set ablaze with flames going as high as 20 feet in the air said nearby residents on East Hants Wants To Know.

In the main photo of this story taken by Sarah Ethridge and posted on EHWTK, you can see how high the flames were going.

Fire crews from Rawdon; Kennetcook; Nine Mile River; Indian Brook; Gore; Noel; Shubenacadie; Enfield Rescue (for air); Lantz; Elmsdale; Maitland; Milford; Stewiacke; Brooklyn; and Station 40 (Dutch Settlement) responded to the scene. Meanwhile, Hantsport and Windsor went to Brooklyn station for coverage; Shubie engine went to Rawdon for coverage; and Indian Brook’s engine went to Nine Mile River for coverage.

In total, more than 30 units from 17 departments were on scene.

One volunteer firefighter who was at the call said it was one of the more larger fire responses in his almost 30 years of fire service in East Hants.

East Hants RCMP from Rawdon were allowing local traffic only through Hwy 354 at the Rawdon end near the fire department, while just past the Rawdon School a firefighter from Indian Brook was set up at 8:15 p.m. detouring traffic.

He was waving them up the shortcut back out to Highway 14, not allowing any vehicle except emergency vehicles up beyond his point.

Firefighters were returning home at about 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.