UPDATE: Myrna Burgess found by SAR crews

MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: Eighty-one-year-old Myrna Burgess has been located safe and sound on the night of May 16.

RCMP confirmed the news on the morning of May 17 in a release to media.

Halifax Ground Search and Rescue searchers on ATVs found Burgess inside her van near Ship Harbour at about 9:30 p.m. May 16. Police said she was alert and very happy to have been found.

She was then taken by EHS to hospital for medical attention.

Burgess and a family member had stayed in their vehicle overnight on May 14 after having car trouble following a visit to Porters Lake Provincial Park.

The family member left on foot around noon on May 15 to get help and walked for several hours before meeting some people who tried to help him find his way back to his vehicle. They were not able to locate it, and they contacted the RCMP just before 1:30 a.m. on May 16.

The family member, an 83-year-old man, was checked at the hospital and released.

Ground Search and Rescue was activated, and searchers were assisted with an aircraft, given the size of the search area is vast, covering the area from Murchyville Rd. in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park in Porters Lake.

The RCMP would like to thank the multiple GSAR teams and volunteers who were searching for Burgess for over 24 hours. We would also like to thank the public for their assistance and shares and retweets on social media.