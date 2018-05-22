BLANCHETTE, Daniel Joseph Alain – Age 66, of Enfield, Nova Scotia passed away in Enfield on May 16, 2018. Born in Courcelles, Quebec, he was a son of the late Azarias Blanchette and Jeannette (Bilodeau) Blanchette. Daniel had a lifelong career as a construction worker in the drywall/steel stud field. He started as a worker and retired as a foreman with great knowledge and advice especially concerning reading drawings and making the project flow smoothly. He could complete every aspect of the job from layout and framing to finish work and doors and hardware. Later in life, he could be found fixing up an antique tractor that was a part of his childhood on the family farm where he grew up. Daniel is survived by Sheila, mother of Joseph (Mary Jane), Milford, Kevin (Ashley), Milford; two sons from a former marriage, Daniel, Jr. (Julie), Nantes, Que.; Marc, Lac Mégantic, Que. He had also reconnected with a fifth son, Eric, Lac-Drolet, Que. He is survived by two sisters, Suzanne and Irene (Michel) both of Connecticut and two brothers, Richard, Courcelles, Que., and Normand (Jeanine), Connecticut. Daniel was grandfather to seven grandchildren, Catherine, Gabriel, Daphnée, William, Elisabeth, Elliot and Natalie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was predeceased by siblings, Réal, Lisel (Robert), André (Madeleine). A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date yet to be determined for family and friends. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Daniel may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com