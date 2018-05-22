HOWLETT, Frederick Arthur “Fred” – Milford Station. It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband and father, Fred Howlett on May 17, 2018 at the age of 84. Born April 6th, 1934 in Wellington, he was one of four sons of the late Leo and Irene (Fillmore) Howlett. Fred was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Fred grew up in a CNR (Canadian National Railway) family. His father was a station master in various train stations across the province of NS. Fred began his career with CNR; however, unlike his CNR family, Fred pursued a career as a professional truck driver. He drove for companies such as Browns, Gulf and eventually retired from Ultramar. Fred was a former charter member of the Milford and District Lions Club. Fred had a passion for fishing, camping and Bluegrass festivals. He was proud to have camped until he was 82 years of age! He had many fond memories of fishing and camping with friends and family. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Velma (Mitchell) Howlett; sons, Art (Chandra), Blind Bay, BC; Ted (Sheryl), Elmsdale; and daughter, Janice (Scott), Halifax; grandchildren, Travis (Alicia), Allison (Stephen), both of Shubenacadie; Mitchell (Alana), Halifax and Amanda, Elmsdale; step grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) and their children Kayne and Kora, Yellowknife; Tia-Jayne, Calgary. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Irene; brothers, Daniel “Dan”, James “Jim” and Reginald “Reg”. Fred was known for his friendly, generous personality. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. A heartfelt thank you to the first responders: Milford Volunteer Fire Department, EHS and RCMP. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A celebration of life will be held May 27 at 2pm in the Milford Recreation Centre, 2288 Highway 2, Milford. Donations in Fred’s memory can be made to the NS Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Milford & District Lions Club Park. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Fred may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com