JOHNSON, Wallace – Age 80 of Truro, passed away on May 15, 2018 in the Mira Long Term Care Centre, Truro. Born in Truro on October 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Lena (Hill) Hinchcliffe and step-son to George Hinchcliffe. Wallace served in the Navy on the HMCS Kootney, then worked as a welder in various places. He is survived by his sister, Sherrill (Hennigar) Bradford, Hartland, NB; nieces; Sharon (Peter) Scholten, Florenceville, NB; and Leslie (Jean-Pierre) Bouchard, Beaumont, QC; grandnieces, Dr. Ashley (Arthur) McCarthy, Natalie Scholten and Amy Bouchard and several cousins. Wallace was a caring brother and uncle and will be sadly missed by all. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. Graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, June 9th in Lower Selma Cemetery, Rev. Natalie Buchanan- Rutherford officiating. Donations in memory may be made to the Nova Scotia Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society.

Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Wallace may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com