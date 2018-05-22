Walk for Dog Guides this Sunday

ENFIELD: Anthony Balzan has only had his dog guide, Hero, for a few months, but it’s drastically changed his life that short time.

Living with retinitis pigmentosa, Balzan has no peripheral vision. Anything to his sides, below, or above his line of vision can be extremely hazardous. Having Hero by his size, a sight guide dog trained by the Lions Foundation of Dog Guides, means he has a better quality of life.

The Enfield and Elmsdale Walk is being held on May 27 in Elmsdale Shopping Centre to raise money for the Lions Foundation of Dog Guides.

“Each dog guide takes thousands to train, and they do all of this only on fund-raised dollars,” said Balzan.

For him, it’s important to raise money for the organization so others with disabilities can have the same quality of life he’s found with Hero.

When his condition started to deteriorate, his doctors encouraged him to start the process of applying for Hero. Within only a few weeks, the ball was rolling and he was in Ontario training with his soon-to-be guide dog. The foundation not only covered the cost of Hero and his training, but also Balzan’s travel and lodging during the trip.

Lions Foundation of Dog Guides know the difference a Dog Guide can make to Canadians with disabilities. And since service dogs are not provided by the government, the foundation provides them at no cost and with no government funding despite the $25,000 it takes to breed, train and match each of our Dog Guides. They rely on fundraising events such as the upcoming Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides to continue to provide these life changing dogs to Canadians from coast-to-coast.

To register or to learn more, go to www.www.walkfordogguides.com.