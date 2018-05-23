N.S. Keltic men kick-off Super League with win

ENFIELD: It was a great debut for the N.S. Keltics men’s rugby squad in the newly formed Eastern Canadian Rugby Super League before a large crowd of fans at the Enfield Lions Den on May 19. It was hosted by the Enfield RFC club.

The Keltics hosted the N.B. Spruce in the league kickoff, besting their provincial rivals from New Brunswick 53-14. Seven players from Enfield RFC men’s team play on the Keltics squad.

The new league sees the Keltics; N.B. Spruce; Newfoundland Rock; Rugby Quebec; Eastern Ontario; and the Ontario Arrows Academy face off against one another.

Besides the men, the Keltic women–with four Enfield RFC players comprising the lineup–battled the P.E.I Abbies in an exhibition senior women’s game that had plenty of big hits and nice plays.

At one point PEI trailed by just seven points 22-15, before N.S. kicked it into high gear thanks to the fresh legs from their younger players in the second half, en route to a 53-27 win.

More than 150 people came out to watch the two games. The 50/50 proceeds was donated to the Brodie McCarthy Memorial Fund.