Police investigating break-and-enter in Stewiacke

STEWIACKE: Colchester District RCMP is investigating a complaint of Break, Enter and Theft that occurred between May 22 and May 24, from the garage of a residence on Pleasant Hill.

The suspect(s) entered a garage and took construction tools, including a power drill, from within. The door was not locked at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-896-5000.