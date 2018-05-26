Missing person: Help the RCMP find Adrianna Reichard

Indian Brook, Nova Scotia… Adrianna Joy Reichard, 28, was last seen at approximately 11:30 the evening of May 24 in a residence on Meadow Brook Rd. in Indian Brook.

Reichard is described as a 5-foot-2 Indigenous woman with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing under her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing a light coloured jacket and dark pants with her hair in pig tails with bows and ribbons.