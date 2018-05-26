Missing person: Help the RCMP find Adrianna Reichard

Indian Brook, Nova Scotia…Adrianna Joy Reichard, 28, was last seen at approximately 11:30 the evening of May 24 in a residence on Meadow Brook Rd. in Indian Brook.
Reichard is described as a 5-foot-2 Indigenous woman with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing under her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing a light coloured jacket and dark pants with her hair in pig tails with bows and ribbons.
Police and Reichard’s family are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Indian Brook RCMP at 902-758-3388. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.