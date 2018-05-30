RHODDY, Emery Noble – Age 94, of Enfield, passed away May 29, 2018 at home. Born in Simpsons Corner, he was a son of the late Elvin and Frelove (Tufts) Rhoddy. Emery had a love for the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time at his cabin in Moser River. His first job was working in the hay fields for .25 cents a day. Over the years he worked in the forestry industry, box mills, saw mills and the Moirs factory in Bedford. He retired from Dalhousie University as a Cleaning Supervisor in 1984. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Paulette (Tanner); son, Vincent (Kimberley), West Gore; daughters, Frelove Rhoddy, Enfield; Carolyn Boutilier, Calgary, AB; stepchildren, Garnet (Theresa) Boutilier, Sackville, Rylee (Clay) Madison, Nashville, TN, Steven (Karen) Boutilier, BC; grandchildren, Nicholas, Kenneth, Vincent, Emily and Jeremy; sister, Mary Fancy, Enfield. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Esther Dillman, Vinola Drew and Greta Byng; brothers, Elvin and Primrose, grandson, Emery Boutilier and nephew Morris Byng. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. As per Emery’s request, there will be no visitation or service. The family would like to thank the Northwood Homecare personal for everything they have done over the last few years to care for Emery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Emery may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com