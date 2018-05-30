THOMPSON, Brian L. – Age 69 of Milford Station. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brian L. Thompson announce his peaceful passing surrounded by loved ones on May 29, 2018 in the Halifax Infirmary. Brian was born in Sydney, Nova Scotia in 1948 to Mary (Lovelace) and the late Wallace Thompson. He worked as a truck driver for Nova Scotia Sand and Gravel for 35 years. Brian is survived by his mother, Mary; his wife, Shirley (Turple); his son, Todd; his daughter, Shelley (Anselmo Martins); and his siblings, Jean (Reg) and Chip (Yvonne). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Emily, Noah, and Ben; his nieces, Sarah and Mary Catherine; his nephew, Fred; his great-nephews, Hunter and Liam; and his great-niece, Carlie. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A private family-only service will be held at a later date. No visitation at Brian’s request. A special thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff in the Cardiac Care Unit 6.4 at the Halifax Infirmary. Those who wish to make a donation in Brian’s memory can do so to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences words of comfort and memories of Brian may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com