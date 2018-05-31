Crash results in arrest of N.B. stolen vehicle suspect

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A 24-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested following a collision as he allegedly fled from police who had been after him following an incident near Aulac, N.B.

East Hants RCMP were alerted by RCMP dispatch of a stolen pickup truck from the scene of a collision just outside Aulac earlier on May 30.

Officers with the Enfield detachment spotted the pickup on Hwy. 102, just before 1 p.m., driving at a high rate of speed.

“The driver took Exit 8 and lost control of the truck while attempting to negotiate a sharp turn on Hwy. 14,” said Cpl. Jenn Clarke with N.S. RCMP.

Justin Gray, 24, of Windsor was arrested at the scene, near Slate Quarry Road in Upper Nine Mile River. He was transported by EHS to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000; failure to stop for police; and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Gray has been remanded into custody and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Monday June 4.

Cpl. Clarke said the investigation is ongoing.