Your Library Your Space

Submitted by Pam Eakin

Wonderful things are underway at the Elmsdale Library. The reimagining of our community space made possible by the 100 Women Who Care is coming together and we’ve been busy planning the very best strategies for spending our donation. The community is invited to help us celebrate our refreshed spaces and new equipment Saturday, June 9 with the Symphony Nova Scotia Library Players playing from 11 a.m. to noon, Lego at 10:30 a.m. and Lego Robotics at 11:30 a.m. The Library Players are a group of musicians who play with Symphony NS as well as offering their time and talent to libraries. We are very happy to offer you the opportunity to hear them perform in our Elmsdale Branch.

Also on June 9, the Municipality of East Hants will be hosting a bike rodeo in the parking lot of the Lloyd E. Matheson building, 11:00 – 1:00. The library will be offering a Lego challenge to rodeo participants, stamping their passports, and collecting passports for the prize draws.

June 23 we will be launching our Summer Reading Program. Join us that day for a round of mini-golf in the library and get signed up for the SRP. Summer Reading Programs offer participants a chance to keep up with their reading while enjoying fun activities, earning incentives, and having the chance to win prizes. Those who sign up on the first day at the Elmsdale Branch will be entered to win an East Hants Summer Camp Pass generously donated by our East Hants Parks, Recreation, and Culture office.

This is just a sampling of the fabulous programs we’ll be offering during the summer months. Follow us on Facebook to find out more; search for CEHPL and choose your branch.