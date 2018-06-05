HORTON, Everett “Ev” – Age 46 of Carroll’s Corner, passed away peacefully at his home on June 2, 2018. A loving son and a devoted father, he enjoyed his life out on the road. Driving trucks was his second passion; second only to his family. He would put the hammer down, so he could be home with the people he loved. He will be sadly missed by his children, Kassidy, Zackary, Kennedy and Kaydence; mother, Lynn Horton; sisters, Elmira Horton (Cyril), Natasha Rudolph (Kevin); brother, Dwayne O’Sullivan and his second wife, Brenda (Grant). As well as his dear special friend, Ivana and many brothers and sisters through his extended family. His family at RNM will also greatly miss his upbeat demeanor and “can do” attitude. He was predeceased by his wife, Wendy (Carpenter) Horton and his father, Nelson. Cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home, Shubenacadie. A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday June 10 from 2-4 pm at the Carroll’s Corner Community Hall. Fellow truckers to gather by 3:30pm Sunday at the Big Stop, Enfield, to convoy towards Ev’s home in his honour. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Everett may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com