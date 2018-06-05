WELLWOOD, Phyllis “Marita” – Age 76, of Belnan, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2018 at Cedarstone Enhanced Care, Truro, where she was a resident for the past eight years. Marita was a daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Bailey) Wellwood. She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn (Ralph) Scribner, Orleans, ON.; Myrna (Mike) Burkey, Dartmouth; brothers, Douglas (JoAnne), Harold (Phyllis), and Murray (Mabel) all of Belnan. She also leaves to mourn several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Lockhart and brother, Graeme. Visitation will be 7 – 9 p.m., Thursday and a celebration of life service will be 2 p.m., Friday both being held at Riverview United Church, 760 Highway 2, Elmsdale, Rev. Catherine MacDonald officiating. In honour of Marita’s favorite color, the family invites you to wear something yellow to the service. Family flowers only, please. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Riverview United Church Building Fund, 760 Highway 2, Elmsdale, NS B2S 1G3. A special thank you to the staff at Eden Hall, Cedarstone for taking care of our special lady. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Marita may be shared with the family at: www.ettingerfuneralhome.com