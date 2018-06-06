Hunter, Byard taken in Q draft

ENFIELD: Two hockey players from the Enfield area got the next step in their careers started on June 2 when both were selected in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Lantz-based All Credit Auto Rangers alum Zach Byard was selected in the 12th round by the 2019 Memorial Cup host Halifax Mooseheads, while Cole Harbour Wolfpack forward Brady Hunter heard his name in the ninth round, called out by the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles

Two other Enfielders are on the Eagles—Shaun Miller, and prospect Liam Kidney who saw time last year with the club.

Byard was picked 214th overall by his hometown club. The Halifax McDonald Major Midget notched a goal and seven assists with the Macs this season. He racked up 48 penalty minutes.

Meanwhile, Hunter, also of Enfield, was picked 151st overall by the Screaming Eagles.

He had 30 points—including 12 goals—in 36 regular season games with the Wolfpack, who hosted the Atlantic championships in April at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Another ACA Ranger alum, goalie Griffin Kelly of Lower Sackville, was taken by the Quebec Remparts in the 12th round—nearly six hours after the draft began. He was greeted by Habs legend Patrick Roy, Quebec’s new coach, at the draft table.