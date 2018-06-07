Volunteer firefighter recruitment drive underway

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) is hosting several volunteer recruitment events over the coming months throughout the municipality.

The first one is Saturday at the Meagher’s Grant Community Hall (4413 Highway 357) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HRFE is facing a critical shortage of volunteers at several stations throughout the rural parts of the municipality, especially along the Eastern Shore.

The fire department would like to see a minimum of 16 firefighters at each of our volunteer stations, yet several are staffed with just four or five members.

This is unsustainable.

Volunteer numbers are dwindling at fire stations across North America due to changing demographics in our rural communities, the perception a huge time commitment is required, and the general trend of people moving from rural areas to urban or suburban communities.

Why should you volunteer? There is no better way to feel like you’re contributing to the safety of your community than by being a volunteer firefighter. The training is free and the time commitment is flexible.

If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer, send an email to volff@halifax.ca, check out our website, or attend one of our upcoming information sessions.

We are currently looking for volunteers for the following stations:

Black Point

Chezzetcook

Cooks Brook

Dutch Settlement

Fall River

Goffs

Grand Lake

Hammonds Plains

Harrietsfield-Sambro

Herring Cove

Lake Echo

Lakeside

Lawrencetown

Meagher’s Grant

Middle Musquodoboit

Moser River

Musquodoboit Harbour

North Preston

Otstrea Lake

Oyster Pond

Prospect Road

Seabright

Sheet Harbour

Tangier

Three Harbours

Upper Musqoudoboit

Upper Tantallon

Waverley

Wellington