Volunteer firefighter recruitment drive underway

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) is hosting several volunteer recruitment events over the coming months throughout the municipality.
The first one is Saturday at the Meagher’s Grant Community Hall (4413 Highway 357) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HRFE is facing a critical shortage of volunteers at several stations throughout the rural parts of the municipality, especially along the Eastern Shore.
The fire department would like to see a minimum of 16 firefighters at each of our volunteer stations, yet several are staffed with just four or five members.
This is unsustainable.
Volunteer numbers are dwindling at fire stations across North America due to changing demographics in our rural communities, the perception a huge time commitment is required, and the general trend of people moving from rural areas to urban or suburban communities.
Why should you volunteer? There is no better way to feel like you’re contributing to the safety of your community than by being a volunteer firefighter. The training is free and the time commitment is flexible.
If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer, send an email to volff@halifax.ca, check out our website, or attend one of our upcoming information sessions.
We are currently looking for volunteers for the following stations:
Black Point
Chezzetcook
Cooks Brook
Dutch Settlement
Fall River
Goffs
Grand Lake
Hammonds Plains
Harrietsfield-Sambro
Herring Cove
Lake Echo
Lakeside
Lawrencetown
Meagher’s Grant
Middle Musquodoboit
Moser River
Musquodoboit Harbour
North Preston
Otstrea Lake
Oyster Pond
Prospect Road
Seabright
Sheet Harbour
Tangier
Three Harbours
Upper Musqoudoboit
Upper Tantallon
Waverley
Wellington