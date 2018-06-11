MacPHEE, Gerald – Age 90 of Shubenacadie, passed peacefully at the Mira Nursing Home, Truro, surrounded by family on June 9, 2018. Born in MacPhee’s Corner, he was the son of the late William John and Ethel MacPhee. Gerald was a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He worked for J.F. Lawrence Construction for five years and National Gypsum for 39 years. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Wilma and children, Doug (Linda), David (Diana) and Sharon (Paul); six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Gerald was predeceased by his brothers Harry, Earl, Jim, John, Ted, Vic, Walter, Vernon, Carl, Willard and William, sisters Florence, Clara, Kit, Gladys, Helen and Estella; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ettinger Funeral Home. No visitation by request. Funeral will be held 2 PM Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in the Ettinger Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Martin Reid officiating. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Donations in memory of Gerald can we made to a charity of choice. Condolences, words of comfort and memories of Gerald may be shared with the family at www.ettingerfuneralhome.com