MHL draft sees local players selected

EAST HANTS: Three local hockey players heard their names called during the Maritime Junior A Hockey League’s annual draft, hosted by the Valley Wildcats in Kentville.

Liam Kidney, Brady Hunter, and Zach Byard, were selected by the three respective teams that had them on their scouting list.

Kidney, a Cape Breton Screaming Eagle QMJHL prospect, was picked sixth overall in the first round by the host Valley. He played with the Cole Harbour Wolfpack in the NSMMHL, as well as spending some time on call-up duty with the Eagles.

Hunter was selected in round two, 18th overall by the Campbellton Tigers. It was the Tigers third pick in a matter of minutes, with just the Miramichi Timberwolves breaking them up. He was selected in the QMJHL draft by the Eagles.

Byard, who was taken by the Mooseheads in the recent QMJHL draft, had to wait until round five, fifth overall, when the Timberwolves called his name. He plays defence with the Halifax Macs.

Several of the players who hit the ice in Lantz at the Atlantic Major Midget championships were picked by teams in the 12 member league, which includes PEI, N.S., and N.B.

Of note, two players with nearby connections—Nolan Boyd of Fall River and Jonathan Pickrem of Windsor Junction—were also selected in the draft. Boyd, a Charlottetown Islanders prospect, was selected by the Grand Falls Rapids in the fourth round, while Pickrem, a Moose prospect, heard his name called by the Valley Wildcats in the seventh round.

Damian Hartt of Ellershouse, who played major bantam with the Newbridge Senators in 2014-2015, was selected seventh overall in the opening round by the Truro Bearcats.