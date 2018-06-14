From the Firehouse – May 2018 calls

NINE MILE RIVER: Here’s a look at the fire calls for the month of May at East Hants departments in Nine Mile River; Elmsdale; Kennetcook; Mount Uniacke; Enfield; Shubenacadie; Maitland; and Colchester County Fire’s Stewiacke fire.

At Nine Mile River fire, they responded to 10 calls for the month. That number included five medical assists; three mutual aid to a neighbouring department; and two motor vehicle collisions.

Elmsdale Fire was called out 20 times for service, led by 12 medical assists. That was followed closely by six motor vehicle collisions; one alarm activation; and one fire.

In Mount Uniacke, Uniacke & District Fire responded to 15 calls in the month. That tally was led by 12 medical assists; two vehicle fires; and one other call.

Kennetcook fire heard the sounds of their people eight times in May, led barely by two medical assist requests. They also were paged out for one grass fire; one public assistance; one structure fire; one tire fire; one false alarm; and one motor vehicle collision.

For Enfield Fire, they were paged out by HRM fire dispatch a total of 25 times during the 31 days of May. They had 14 medical assists; seven mutual aid requests to a neighbouring department; two alarm activations; one vehicle fire; and one motor vehicle collision.

Stewiacke fire had 21 calls in the month of May, led by 10 medical assists. They also heard their pagers go for four motor vehicle collisions; three mutual aid requests to a neighbouring departments; one car fire; one BBQ fire; one controlled burn; and one grass fire.

Maitland fire responded to five calls in the month, with two of them being medical assists. They also were paged for one tire fire; one vehicle fire; and one downed power line.

For Shubenacadie, they had just nine calls during the 31 days of May. This tally was led by two motor vehicle collisions. They also heard “the sound of their people” for one vehicle fire; one medical assist; one smoke investigation; one alarm activation; one industrial site fire; one tire fire; and one standby request.

Four of the calls were mutual aid request to a neighbouring department.