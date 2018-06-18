Gage Gilby grabs feature win at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: In just his third Beginner Bandolero race this year, Gage Gilby showed what he is capable of pulling off the victory in the Hydraulics Plus Beginner Bandolero Feature on Kiddie Ride Night, presented by Sell Off Vacations, on June 16.

Gilby, the son of former East Hants Penguin and Halifax Moosehead Andrew Gilby, drove the no. 25 machine to an impressive victory in the feature race during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action at Scotia Speedworld.

The Enfield resident’s result has bolstered his point standing position. He now is in first place, four points ahead of Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction who led through the first two races.

Dawson Noble of Upper Nine Mile River picked up the win in the lone heat race for the division.

Marshall Bezanson of Oldham drove his 106 Lightning machine to a second place result in the TOURSEC Lightning feature. He won his heat race.

Stewiacke’s Chevy MacDonald came home in fourth in the feature.

Steve Matthews of Bedford drove his fast no. 198 to the feature win, after also getting the checkered flag in his heat race.

Darren Flemming of Shubenacadie brought home his no. 22 machine in third place in the TOURSEC Thunder feature race, won on a last lap pass by Jesse Deveau over the no. 56 of David Hibbs making his season debut.

In the Bandit/Outlaw Bandolero division, Nathan Singer of Kennetcook drove his no. 81 to a heat race win, then came home fourth in the Hydraulics Plus Bandolero feature.